Iran and US plan further talks, and Al Shara visits UAE

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

April 14, 2025

Iran and the US are set to hold a second round of nuclear deal talks next week. Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara visited the UAE on Sunday. Lebanon marks 50 years since the start of its civil war this week.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

This episode features Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Correspondent.

Updated: April 14, 2025, 2:00 AM

