Decline in global market continues, and France condemns Gaza displacement

April 08, 2025

The global stock market rout deepened on Monday as it reacted to US President Donald Trump’s new blanket tariffs. France is “strongly opposed” to any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Iran-backed factions in Iraq could be ready to disarm ahead of potential nuclear talks between Iran and the US.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Middle East markets tumble after sharp fall in Asia amid tariff chaos

Oil sinks as Saudi Arabia slashes prices ahead of Opec+ output boost

Egypt and France elevate ties to strategic partnership during Macron visit to Cairo

Iran-backed factions in Iraq discuss future roles amid pressure to disarm

This episode features Shweta Jain, Assistant Business Editor; and Kamal Tabikha, Foreign Correspondent.

In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458. 

Updated: April 08, 2025, 2:00 AM

