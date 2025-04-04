Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel's new Gaza corridor and Hungary's ICC exit

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

April 04, 2025

Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are seeking shelter after one of the biggest mass displacements of the war. Hungary is leaving the International Criminal Court. Gulf Co-operation Council countries were largely spared from US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Israel plans new corridor to break up southern Gaza

Hungary to withdraw from International Criminal Court as Netanyahu visits

What is the ICC? International Criminal Court at heart of Israel-Gaza showdown

Gulf economies avoid harshest Trump tariffs but do not escape unscathed

Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs explained

This episode features Thomas Helm, reporting from Jerusalem.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: April 04, 2025, 7:08 AM

