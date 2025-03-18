Syria clashes with Hezbollah and donor conference in Brussels

Syrian troops have been deployed at Lebanese border areas after clashes between Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and fighters aligned with Hezbollah. Officials gathered at a donor conference in Brussels on Monday to address reconstruction efforts and the challenges of helping Syria restore basic services, education and jobs. More than 5,800 tonnes of aid from the UAE is heading to Gaza after arriving by ship in Al Arish port in Egypt.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Clashes erupt on Syria-Lebanon border after three Syrian soldiers killed

EU must keep lifting sanctions on Syria ‘to give hope after killings’

UAE's largest aid ship for Gaza docks in Egypt's Al Arish

This episode features Nada Atallah, Sunniva Rose and Ali Al Shouk.

