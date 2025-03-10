Clashes in Syria and US cancels Iraq sanctions waiver

More than 1,000 people have been killed in a wave of clashes between security forces and groups linked to former President Bashar Al Assad. The US has refused to renew a 120-day sanctions waiver for Iraq’s energy imports from Iran. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia today.

On this morning's episode of Trending Middle East:

Pro-government militias ‘rampage’ into central Syria after hundreds of Alawites killed along coast

Jordan hosts high-level meeting on Syria security co-operation

US rescinds sanctions waiver for Iraq's energy imports from Iran

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to visit Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince

This episode features Mina Aldroubi and Nada Maucourant Atallah.

