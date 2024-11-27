Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect and world leaders react - Trending

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s trends

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

November 27, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon took effect today, after more than a year of fighting that has killed thousands.

The truce began at 4am local time. It’s set to halt a war that has also forced tens of thousands of people in Israel and hundreds of thousands in Lebanon to flee their homes.

US President Joe Biden announced the deal on Tuesday.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a post on X that the announcement of a ceasefire agreement offers hope. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it was “a relief in the devastating situation in the Middle East”, and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the US-mediated deal in a call with Mr Biden on Tuesday night.

The Israeli military bombed densely populated areas in central Beirut on Tuesday night, moments after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had approved a ceasefire deal and that he is taking it to the cabinet.

Updated: November 27, 2024, 6:28 AM

More Episodes

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

