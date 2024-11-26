Beirut shaken by 20 Israeli strikes in two minutes

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Beirut was shaken by an intense wave of Israeli bombing on Tuesday afternoon as the Lebanese capital was pummelled less than an hour before the Israeli security cabinet was set to vote on a proposed ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

Simultaneous air strikes hit south Beirut in one of the largest attacks of the war. Explosions could be heard across the city, with buildings shaking and plumes of smoke covering the capital. Ambulance sirens could be heard throughout the area.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said “a belt of fire is surrounding the southern suburbs, and the raids are targeting the areas” of Burj Al Barajneh, Haret Hreik and Hadath.

The Israeli army said it had launched large-scale strikes on Hezbollah sites, hitting 20 targets in 120 seconds using eight jet fighters.

The attacks came only minutes after Israel issued at least 20 eviction orders for areas of south Beirut. Israel’s Arabic-language spokesman said the buildings that were hit housed Hezbollah facilities and interests but did not provide evidence.

They began about 30 minutes after the Israeli military issued the displacement orders, with Israel striking a building in the central Beirut neighbourhood of Noweiri.

At least three people were killed and 26 injured in the Noweiri attack, according to a toll from Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The strike hit a four-storey building housing people displaced by Israeli bombardment on other parts of Lebanon.

It is the fifth time in two weeks that Israel has bombed the centre of Beirut, with most of the previous attacks on the capital in the southern suburbs.

Hopes are growing that a US-mediated ceasefire could bring an end to nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed nearly 4,000 people in Lebanon and displaced about 1.4 million. Tens of thousands have also been displaced from northern Israel.

In the last two months Israel has intensified its offensive, killing Hezbollah's senior leadership, invading south Lebanon and devastating parts of the country.

The proposed ceasefire agreement requires Israeli troops to withdraw from south Lebanon and Lebanon's army to deploy in the region within 60 days. Hezbollah would end its armed presence along the border south of the Litani river.

The Israeli security cabinet will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the proposal.

