Trump speaks to supporters and UAE’s Union Pledge Day declared – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Donald Trump addresses his supporters at the Republican National Convention about the assassination attempt on his life.

President Sheikh Mohamed declares July 18 as Union Pledge Day to mark the date's significance in the UAE's history.

Eminem is set to perform at this year’s Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix in a headline act.

EMIRATES'S REVISED A350 DEPLOYMENT SCHEDULE Edinburgh: November 4 (unchanged) Bahrain: November 15 (from September 15); second daily service from January 1 Kuwait: November 15 (from September 16) Mumbai: January 1 (from October 27) Ahmedabad: January 1 (from October 27) Colombo: January 2 (from January 1) Muscat: March 1 (from December 1) Lyon: March 1 (from December 1) Bologna: March 1 (from December 1) Source: Emirates