Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Trump speaks to supporters and UAE’s Union Pledge Day declared – Trending

Fethi Benaissa gives a round-up of today’s trends

Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPodbean
author image
The National

19 July, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Donald Trump addresses his supporters at the Republican National Convention about the assassination attempt on his life.

President Sheikh Mohamed declares July 18 as Union Pledge Day to mark the date's significance in the UAE's history.

Eminem is set to perform at this year’s Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix in a headline act.

Updated: July 19, 2024, 7:57 AM