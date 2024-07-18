News

'A new golden age for America': Donald Trump to address Republican National Convention

Speech will be first time former US president will speak at length in public since narrowly escaping assassination attempt

Willy Lowry

18 July, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is on Thursday due to give his first at-length public comments since he was nearly assassinated, as he addresses the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The speech is expected to be the crowning moment of this week's convention, where the Republican Party has united in adulation of Mr Trump and officially anointed him nominee for president in the November 5 election.

On Saturday Thomas Crooks, 20, fired several rounds towards Mr Trump, 78, one of which grazed his right ear. Another bullet struck and killed a person attending the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The event is said to have profoundly affected Mr Trump, who tore up the speech he had initially planned on giving after the incident.

In the days since, he has sought to tone down his party’s language and to focus on national unity.

“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together,” Mr Trump told The Washington Examiner shortly after the shooting.

“The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago.”

During his speech, Mr Trump will share his vision for the country as he seeks to “usher in a new golden age for America”, the Republican National Committee said.

He has attended every night of the convention, wearing a large white bandage over his ear.

Many in the crowd at the Fiserv Forum, where the convention is taking place, have been wearing bandages over their ears in a show of support.

Mr Trump's iron grip on the Republican Party – which has so far survived criminal and civil cases lodged against him, including a conviction on 34 counts in May – appears to be stronger than ever.

The party has united around him in a way it did not in 2020 or 2016.

Late on Wednesday, Mr Trump’s vice presidential selection JD Vance spoke on the virtues of the former real-estate tycoon and TV host-turned-politician.

“President Trump has given everything he has to fight for the people of our country,” Mr Vance told a rapt audience. “He didn't need politics, but the country needed him.”

Updated: July 18, 2024, 6:47 PM
