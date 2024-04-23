Israel cannot prove allegations against UN staff, Columbia University protests - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, a new report states that Israel has not provided any evidence to investigators to support its allegations that staff at the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were linked to terrorist groups.

Columbia University suspends in-person classes following protests against the Israel-Gaza war.

The UAE has rejected “baseless allegations” made by Sudan’s ambassador to the UN, who accused the Emirates of fuelling the civil war in his country.