Columbia University cancels in-person classes after days of anti-Israel protests

Columbia University cancelled in-person classes yesterday after days of anti-Israel protests shook the prestigious university in New York City and led to condemnation from the White House.

All classes were held online after the university president Nemat Minouche Shafik condemned anti-Semitic language, and intimidating and harassing behaviour on the campus.

“These tensions have been exploited and amplified by individuals who are not affiliated with Columbia who have come to campus to pursue their own agendas,” Ms Shafik said. “We need a reset.”

More than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested last Thursday after Mr Shafik authorised New York police to clear an encampment set up by students demonstrating against Israel's war in Gaza.

On Monday morning, New York and campus police were checking IDs by each gate into the university, as a small group of protesters circled nearby, chanting "Free, free Palestine".

Large pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests over the war in Gaza have been staged at universities across the US since October 7, when the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Protesters claim Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where more than 34,100 people have been killed, according to the Health Ministry.

At Yale, a group of pro-Palestinian students have gone on hunger strike, while protesters have set up an encampment at Boston's Emerson College and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Universities across the US have reported incidents of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

New York police guard a gate outside Columbia University on Monday after the campus was gripped by anti-Israel protests. Patrick deHahn / The National

President Joe Biden on Sunday said in a statement his administration has put the full force of the federal government behind protecting the Jewish community.

“Even in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews,” he said. "This blatant anti-Semitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country."

Elie Buechler, an Orthodox rabbi at Columbia University and its affiliate Barnard College, said campus and city police could not guarantee the safety of Jewish students, local media reported.

“It deeply pains me to say that I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved,” Mr Buechler said in a WhatsApp message sent to hundreds of students before the start of Passover at the weekend.