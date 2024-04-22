Israel provided no evidence of UNRWA staff ties to 'terrorist groups', report says

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel provided no evidence to independent investigators to support its allegations that staff at the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were linked to "terrorist groups", a long-anticipated report, released on Monday, stated.

“Israel made public claims that a significant number of UNRWA employees are members of terrorist organisations. However, Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence of this,” the 54-page report said.

The review of UNRWA also found that the agency has a “robust” approach to neutrality, but it added that some issues persist.

Led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, the review was commissioned after Israel claimed that 12 UNRWA staff took part in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7.

Israel stepped up its accusations in March, saying more than 450 UNRWA staff were operatives in Gaza extremist groups.

The report found that since 2011, UNRWA has regularly shared lists of its staff with host countries Lebanon, Jordan and Syria as well as with Israel for East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.

“The US also receives all lists,” the report noted.

It added that UNRWA has “a more developed approach” to neutrality compared to other similar UN groups or aid organisations.

“Despite this robust framework, neutrality-related issues persist,” it found.

These included some staff publicly expressing political views, textbooks with problematic content being used in some schools and politicised staff unions making threats against UNRWA management and disrupting operations.

UNRWA has a more "developed system than other UN organisations or agencies, which is a necessity considering the very difficult environment, complex and difficult situations in which they operate and the uniqueness of their mission", Ms Colonna told reporters at the UN in New York during a press briefing.

"There's always room for improvement and some issues related to neutral databases. This is why this mission was created," she said.