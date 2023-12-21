Gaza death toll reaches 20,000, Red Sea commerce, Sudan's new war front – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, at least 20,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war with Israel began.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says member states have agreed to contribute to a multinational operation announced by the US to protect commerce in the Red Sea.

Swedish furniture Ikea warns of delays to some products because of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Social media users voice their concern after the central Sudanese city of Wad Madani falls to the Rapid Support Forces, opening a new front in its eight-month war with the army.