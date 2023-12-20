Israel-Gaza war live: UN vote on Gaza delayed over resolution wording

<p><em>Adla Massoud</em> reports from United Nations:</p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">A vote on a resolution calling for a halt to hostilities to facilitate critical aid deliveries to civilians in the Gaza Strip was postponed again Tuesday, as member states wrangled over wording while aid efforts in the enclave neared collapse.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">The vote on the resolution, was first postponed from Monday to Tuesday and now pushed back again until Wednesday.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">Negotiations were ongoing in an effort to get the Biden administration to abstain or vote in favour of the resolution.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">“We’re still working through the modalities of the resolution,” US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday afternoon.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">"It's important for us that the rest of the world understand what’s at stake here and what Hamas did on the 7th of October and how Israel has a right to defend itself against those threats.”</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">The vote was cancelled as the US asked for more time. </span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">The UAE’s draft resolution on the table calls for the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">It requests that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip – via land, sea and air routes – and set up a UN monitoring mechanism in the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">The document also affirms support for a two-state solution and “stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority”.</span></p>