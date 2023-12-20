LATEST NEWS
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 19: Members of the UN Security Council hold sideline meetings as they take a break at the United Nations headquarters on December 19, 2023 in New York City. The Security Council is meeting to hold a vote on a resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates on behalf of Arab and Muslim states calling for limiting the fighting and dramatically increasing humanitarian aid for the people in Gaza. The vote was originally scheduled for Monday but was postponed to meet the US objections to the wording of the draft resolution. The US previously used its veto power on the council and vetoed a resolution calling for a Gaza cease-fire on December 8 and voted "No" on a cease-fire on December 12 in a vote in the General Assembly. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: UN vote on Gaza delayed over resolution wording

Negotiations continue over inclusion of ‘cessation of hostilities’ in draft UN resolution

  • UN Security Council to vote on Wednesday on Gaza 'cessation of hostilities' resolution
  • Houthis say maritime coalition will not deter Red Sea attacks
  • Biden faces widespread disapproval over handling of Israel-Gaza war
  • Israel ready for ‘humanitarian pause’ for hostage release, says Herzog
  • Gaza death toll rises to 19,667, with 52,586 wounded
  • Hamas says it rejects prisoner exchange but is open to moves to end war
  • More than 60% of Gaza infrastructure destroyed or damaged, says UNRWA
Updated: December 20, 2023, 3:33 AM