Sudan's RSF captures Wad Medani as refugee agency says up to 300,000 flee violence

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have seized the central city of Wad Medani, opening a new front in its eight-month war with the national army, according to residents and videos posted on social media by the fighters.

The fall of Wad Medani is yet to be officially announced by the RSF or the Sudanese army, but residents said fighters from the paramilitary backed by pick-up trucks fitted with heavy machineguns were at the centre of the city, which is about 180km south of the capital Khartoum.

Wad Medani is the capital of Al Gezira state, Sudan's breadbasket and gateway to the east and south of the vast Afro-Arab country. Its capture is a serious blow to the embattled army as it tries to contain the loss of territory to the RSF, already in virtually complete control of the capital and a string of cities in the west.

Compounding the country's humanitarian crisis, the arrival of the RSF in Al Gezira state has forced up to 300,000 people to leave the fertile region to escape the fighting, according to the International Migration Organisation (IOM). Their escape was prompted largely by widespread fears of a repeat of the RSF's looting, arbitrary arrests and sexual assaults it is accused of committing in the capital.

Since Friday, fleeing residents in vehicles with their belongings have been seen on roads outside the state, while the RSF attack began.

Jubilant RSF fighters are shown in videos posted online celebrating what appears to be the capture of the city, and speaking to the camera near the city's landmarks.

The National was unable to verify the authenticity of these videos.

Local pro-democracy activists said the RSF had set up checkpoints throughout the city and were looting homes and cars, with no army or police in sight.

Wad Medani's usually bustling outdoor food market has been closed since Friday, as are scores of shops. Residents still in the city are staying in their homes. Some families wishing to leave have posted online appeals for a car ride out of the city.

Since the start of the war in April, Wad Medani has been a favoured destination for people fleeing Khartoum. The city has also been a major centre for aid.

The latest wave of displacement from Wad Medani adds to the estimated six million people who have fled their homes in the past eight months. More than one million of those left the country. About 500,000 of the displaced found refuge in Al Gezira state, including nearly 60,000 who resettled in Wad Medani.

The United States, which on Sunday urged the RSF not to attack Wad Medani, has led mediation efforts with Saudi Arabia to broker a ceasefire in Sudan. They were able to produce a series of ceasefires in the early days of the war, none of which lasted.

The regional Intergovernmental Authority on Development group said last week that the army and the RSF had agreed to a ceasefire, but both sides quickly distanced themselves from the claim.

The relative ease with which Wad Medani fell to the RSF underlines the vulnerability of an army reportedly split between factions loyal to the Islamists of the former regime of dictator Omar Al Bashir and those who support the dismantlement of his regime.

The army is also believed to be short on personnel, prompting repeated calls for volunteers to join the fight. The army has also been relying, with limited success, on artillery and air strikes, causing thousands of civilian deaths and failing to dislodge RSF fighters embeddd in Khartoum's residential districts.

“This is treason. The army practically handed Wad Medani to the Rapid Support Forces,” said Mohammed Abul Tayeb, a resident of the city. “We have fed the whole of Sudan for 70 years and the army did not defend us.”