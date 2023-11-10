UAE President and Qatar Emir call for ceasefire, three Gaza hospitals bombed – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim emphasise the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during talks in Abu Dhabi focused on the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Gaza officials say Israel launched new air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, a few hours after “pauses” were agreed on.

Fourteen people are killed during an Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the bloodiest day the occupied West Bank has experienced in months.

French President Emmanuel Macron sets the goal of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza as he opens a conference on aid for the Palestinian territory.