Israel launches air strikes near Gaza's Al Shifa and Al Quds hospitals

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel launched simultaneous air strikes on or near at least three hospitals in Gaza on Friday, including the enclave's biggest Al Shifa, Gaza officials and medical personnel said.

Israel struck Al Shifa's courtyard and there were casualties, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qidra said, without providing details.

There was also shelling around Al Quds hospital in Tal Al Hawa, northern Gaza, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The hospital is providing shelter to more than 14,000 displaced people seeking refuge from the continuous bombardment.

⚠️🚨قصف عنيف في منطقة تل الهوى حيث يقع مستشفى القدس نتمنى السلامة لطواقمنا العاملة هناك ومرضانا واكثر من 14 الف نازح في المستشفى 🙏 Posted by ‎Palestine Red Crescent society الهلال الاحمر الفلسطيني‎ on Thursday, November 9, 2023

“The Israeli occupation launched simultaneous strikes on a number of hospitals during the past hours”, Mr Al Qidra told Al Jazeera television.

Local Palestinian outlets also reported shelling and gunfire around Al Shifa hospital.

Read more Gaza's pregnant women give birth in cars as hospitals overflow with bombing casualties

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health published a video on its Facebook page, in which doctors said children in critical condition probably had only hours to live as hospitals such as Al Shifa and others around the enclave ran of fuel.

Israel's military aid it had evidence that Hamas was using Al Shifa and other hospitals such as the Indonesian Hospital to hide command posts and entry points to an extensive tunnel network under the enclave.

It said it did not consider civilians to be targets, and had allowed some wounded Palestinian civilians to cross into Egypt for treatment.

However, Israel's military advance on central Gaza city, which brought tanks within about 1.2km of Al Shifa, according to residents, has raised questions about how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government will interpret international laws on protecting medical centres and displaced people sheltering there.

The Palestinian Red Crescent says it dialled back many activities at Al Quds hospital, which it runs. Its spokesman Mohammad Abu Msabbah said “hours” remained before the main generator ran out of fuel.

“We are having to make difficult decisions on whether to continue working or evacuate the hospital,” he said.

He said the hospital had been cut off by Israeli forces.

“We [have been] surrounded by Israeli tanks from all sides, for the past six hours. They are coming closer and closer.”

The Hamas-run Health Ministry said 18 of the Palestinian enclave's 35 hospitals and 40 other health centres had been forced to close due to damage caused by Israel's air strikes or a lack of fuel.

“With ongoing strikes and fighting nearby [Al Shifa], we are gravely concerned about the well-being of thousands of civilians there, many children among them, seeking medical care and shelter,” Human Rights Watch said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr Al Qidra said Al Rantisi Pediatric Hospital and Al Nasr Children's Hospital had “been witnessing a series of direct attacks and bombardments” on Friday.

He said strikes on the hospital grounds at Al Rantisi set vehicles on fire but they had been partly extinguished.