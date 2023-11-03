Plight of journalists in Gaza, fighting at Israel-Lebanon border – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Journalists and activists from around the world are raising the alarm about the plight of journalists in the Gaza strip.

Fighting at the Israel-Lebanon border reaches a peak after weeks of clashes, raising fears of a new full-blown conflict.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank during an Israeli military operation in Jenin.

Since the war began, about 130 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed in clashes with troops or in attacks by Jewish settlers, according to Palestinian officials.