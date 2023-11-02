Hamas strikes Israel from Lebanon as border clashes escalate

Fighting on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated sharply on Thursday night, as Israel pummelled southern Lebanon after a volley of Hamas and Hezbollah rockets were fired from across the border.

Hamas's Al Qassam brigades said it had launched 16 rockets at the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings, while Hezbollah said it had launched 19 simultaneous attacks, firing artillery and missiles at border posts.

The Israeli military later said it was striking a series of Hezbollah targets across the border.

While Israel and Lebanese militants have regularly traded fire in recent weeks, the Thursday attacks were the most significant since the Israel-Gaza war began in early October.

Two Israelis were wounded by shrapnel in Kiryat Shmona, the most populous settlement in the border region, which has been largely emptied in recent weeks amid a rise in cross-border clashes.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported in Lebanon.

Israeli police inspect the scene of a rocket strike in the border town of Kiryat Shmona. Reuters

It comes a day before Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is due to make his first comments on the Israel-Gaza war, which has claimed the lives of more than 10,400 people in less than a month.

At least 66 Lebanese have been killed by Israeli attacks since October 7, as Lebanon becomes more enmeshed in the war in Gaza.

This includes 50 Hezbollah fighters and Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, who was killed while covering Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it had launched the Thursday attack in response to Israeli fire on the disputed Shebaa Farms.

Analysts say Mr Nasrallah is unlikely to declare all-out war on Israel, with many Lebanese fearing such a conflict could push an already struggling country past its breaking point.

France has also called for calm between Lebanon and Israel.

Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu is currently on a visit to Lebanon, warning against a wider regional conflict.

A war with Israel “could have major escalatory effects on the whole region”, Mr Lecornu said in a visit to French UN peacekeepers in the south on Thursday.

President Emmanuel Macron has also said Paris is working to maintain calm between the two countries, while Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is also due to visit the Middle East on Sunday in a bid to bolster diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Israel has warned any conflict with Lebanon would be much more destructive than the 2006 Lebanon war, which killed at least 1,200 Lebanese.

“Hezbollah may decide to act, and we will have to respond,” Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer told reporters earlier this week.

“The response now will make what happened in 2006 look like child's play.”