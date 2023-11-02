Israel arrests 14 Palestinians including one woman in West Bank raid

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israeli forces raided homes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and arrested 14 people, including one woman, as overnight air strikes on the Gaza Strip continued.

Ramallah and Al Bireh governorates and the town of Nilin, west of Ramallah, came under attack from the Israeli military, Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Those arrested included Palestinian citizen Sherine Al Sous, in north-eastern Ramallah, Mohammed Harish, a former political detainee from Beitunia in west Ramallah, and Sami Al Asmar, from Ramallah Al Tahta.

Iyad Mahmoud Safi, an editor, and his nephew, Mohammad Hussam Mahmoud Safi, from the Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah, were also detained.

Meanwhile, six people were taken into custody in Nilin.

Details of their ages and reasons behind their arrest were not given.

The Israeli troops stormed the town's Wadi Al Ain district, where they searched a number of homes and tampered with the personal belongings of the owners, Wafa said.

Yousef Al Khawaja, the mayor of Nilin, was among those arrested.

Two injured as troops shoot at car

Two young men were wounded by shrapnel early on Thursday after Israeli troops opened fire on a vehicle as it passed the town of Turmus Ayya, north-east of Ramallah, said Wafa.

They were taken to hospital but their condition was not serious, the report said.

On Wednesday, a disabled man was killed by Israeli forces during a confrontation with residents of Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Wafa identified him as Magdy Awad, 65.