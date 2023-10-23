Death toll from Israeli bombardment rises, Gaza native calls out western media – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

The Palestinian death toll in Israeli bombardments continues to rise amid mounting fear the conflict could expand further.

In a Sky News interview, human rights activist and Gaza native Yara Eid criticises the language used by western media outlets in covering the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The UAE Embassy in Muscat calls on its citizens in Oman to be cautious amid unstable weather caused by tropical cyclone Tej.

Argentina's ruling coalition smashes expectations to lead the general election on Sunday, setting the stage for a polarised run-off vote next month between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and far-right libertarian radical Javier Milei.