Southern Oman braces for impact of Tropical Cyclone Tej

Oman's National Committee for Emergency Management has ordered the evacuation of parts of the Dhofar governate in preparation for Tropical Cyclone Tej, which is expected to make landfall on Sunday night.

Authorities have also announced two days of holiday for public and private sectors in the Dhofar Governate and the wilayat of Al Jazir in Al Wusta governorate.

Oman's Salalah port will be also temporarily shut down starting on Sunday at 5pm.

The Civil Aviation Authority said Cyclone Tej, which was 450km off the coast of Oman on Sunday afternoon, has intensified into a Category 3 storm, which is in the mid-range of cyclones.

The CAA said wind speeds at the centre of the storm are expected to reach between 100 to 112 knots [185kph to 200kph] around the centre, Oman News Agency said.

Due to the adverse climate conditions, 23-24 October 2023 declared as an official holiday for public, private sectors in #Dhofar Governorate and Wilayat of Al Jazir in Al Wusta Governorate.#Tej — Oman News Agency (@ONA_eng) October 22, 2023

The forecasts suggest that the cyclone will continue to move towards the coasts of Dhofar Governorate and is expected to further intensify into a Category 4 cyclone in the next 24 hours.

The direct impact of the cyclone will be in the Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates starting from Sunday night, with heavy rainfall of between 50mm to 150mm expected.

Monday and Tuesday will see the major impact of the storm, with extremely heavy rainfall of between 200mm and 500mm, which will cause wadis to overflow and lead to flash floods. There will also be strong gusts of wind which may lead to falling trees.

The CAA advised people to avoid the risk of crossing wadis and low-lying areas and said to avoid the sea during this period.

The National Committee for Emergency Management said authorities have evacuated residents from Al Hallaniyyat Islands and coastal areas in the wilayat of Salalah, Rakhyut and Dhalkut.

The Main Military Committee for Emergency Management of the Sultan’s Armed Forces has said it is prepared for the tropical cyclone and has placed military personnel in areas that are expected to be affected.

In the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology said the indirect effect on the Emirates will see a flow of moisture from the Arabian Sea on the eastern and southern parts of the country, leading to possible rain.