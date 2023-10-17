US President to visit Israel, 26 donation centres open across the UAE – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel and Jordan on Wednesday, after warning that a long-term Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a “big mistake”.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority opens 26 donation centres across the UAE to collect aid for the people of Gaza.

Palestinians who fled their homes after an evacuation order from Israeli forces say there is no safe place for them to go.

Dubai has been voted the World’s Best Culinary Destination and the Middle East’s Best Culinary Destination during the World Culinary Awards ceremony held at Atlantis.