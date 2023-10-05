World Cup 2030 hosts revealed, Jordan protests to Israel over Al Aqsa Mosque - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco have been named as the co-hosts to the 2030 Fifa World Cup – with three South American nations hosting the tournament's opening matches to celebrate its centenary.

Jordan has protested directly to Israel over a recent increase in Jewish worshippers entering Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

An Iranian teen, who has been in a coma since Sunday after what was reported as an assault by Iran's morality police, is under “strict security measures” at Fajr Airforce Hospital.

Pope Francis has urged participants of the forthcoming Cop28 talks in Dubai to agree to binding policies to phase out fossil fuels.