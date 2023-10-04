Spain, Portugal and Morocco to co-host 2030 men’s World Cup

Opening games will be played in South America to mark centenary of the tournament

Paraguay's Association President Robert Harrison, left, FIFA delegate Ignacio Alonso, centre, Conmebol President Alejandro Dominguez, third from left, and Conmebol Vice President Claudio Tapia hold the World Cup trophy. The press conference was to announce that some of the World Cup 2030 tournament matches will be played in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. AP

Oct 04, 2023
Spain, Portugal and Morocco are set to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup, with three South American nations staging the opening matches to mark the tournament’s centenary.

Montevideo in Uruguay, the city which hosted the first World Cup finals match in 1930, is poised to stage the opening match in seven years’ time with games in Argentina and Paraguay to follow.

The rest of the 48-team tournament will then move to north Africa and Europe, under a proposal from UEFA, the Confederation of African Football and South American confederation CONMEBOL which was accepted by the FIFA council at a meeting on Wednesday.

The hosting arrangement is now subject to formal approval by FIFA’s congress.

Updated: October 04, 2023, 3:30 PM
World Cup
