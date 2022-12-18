WORLD CUP FINAL
Image for World Cup final live: build-up to Argentina v France

World Cup final live: build-up to Argentina v France

Countdown to final clash at Lusail Stadium in Qatar as Lionel Messi and Argentina chase first title since 1986. while France aim to win back-to-back World Cups

Countdown to final clash at Lusail Stadium in Qatar as Lionel Messi and Argentina chase first title since 1986. while France aim to win back-to-back World Cups

WORLD CUP FINAL
LIVE UPDATES
MATCHES
TABLES
ROUTE TO FINAL
VIDEOS
PICTURES
GROUP A
GROUP B
GROUP C
GROUP D
GROUP E
GROUP F
GROUP G
GROUP H
All matches are in Qatar time (-1 UAE, +3 GMT)
All matches are in Qatar time (-1 UAE, +3 GMT)
Live Updates
Loading ...
Updated: December 18, 2022, 10:34 AM
MATCHES
PICTURES
VIDEO