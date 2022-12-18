World Cup final live: build-up to Argentina v France

<div><h1><strong>Lionel Messi trains for last shot at World Cup glory as Argentina prepare for France</strong></h1><div><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2022/12/18/3edc6f9f-b8f6-42f1-ad04-149fd82ecab5.jpg" /><figcaption>Lionel Messi training with his Argentina teammates on the eve of the World Cup final against France. AFP</figcaption></figure><div></div><div><p>Lionel Messi will have one final shot at World Cup glory when Argentina face holders France in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday evening.</p><p>Messi, 36, is regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history and has won it all at club level, before finally leading Argentina to international success <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2021/07/11/copa-america-lionel-messis-trophy-wait-is-over-as-argentina-beat-brazil/" target="_blank">at the 2021 Copa America</a>.</p><p>The one glaring omission on Messi's glittering CV is the World Cup, with the heartbreaking defeat to Germany in the 2014 final the closest he has come to football's most famous prize.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/18/lionel-messi-trains-for-last-shot-at-world-cup-glory-as-argentina-prepare-for-france/"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p></div></div></div></div>