UN struggling to cope with disasters and wars, Sultan Al Neyadi returns to UAE - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN's refugee agency, said humanitarian workers are struggling to cope with the mounting number of natural disasters and wars.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday to a hero's welcome after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut in the AFC Champions League takes his Al Nassr side to Tehran, where they take on two-time finalists Persepolis at the Azadi Stadium.

A plane carrying five freed American detainees left Doha for the US on Monday under a deal with Tehran that involved the release of five Iranians and $6 billion in unfrozen funds.