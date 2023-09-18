Iran releases five American detainees in prisoner swap

Five American citizens left Iran on Monday after several years in prison as part of a deal with Tehran in which the US also released five Iranians as well as $6 billion in frozen funds.

The exchange closes a chapter on a lengthy push to free the five Americans that the US had said were wrongfully detained.

“They've left Tehran,” White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said. “We haven't got a sense yet of how they're doing. I can only imagine that they all must be very relieved.”

A plane sent by mediator Qatar flew the five citizens and two of their relatives out of Tehran soon after both sides received confirmation the funds had been transferred to accounts in Doha.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said earlier that the prisoner swap would take place once the frozen funds had been released.

Funds held in South Korea were expected to be in Iran's possession on Monday, ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

Mr Kirby said that of the five Iranians who had been held in the US, only two would return home. Two others were expected to stay in the US, and the fifth was going to a third country.

Speaking to CNN, he said the deal did not signal improved ties with Tehran and confirmed that the US had hit Iran with new sanctions, including against former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

“We secured this deal simply … to get these five Americans home. It was not orchestrated as some way of reproach a rapprochement with [Tehran],” Mr Kirby said.

The prisoner swap has been heavily criticised by Republican politicians who claim Iran could use the unfrozen $6 billion to fund its weapons programmes or to support proxy groups fighting in other countries.

Mr Kirby said Iran will not be able to “get hands on this money” but could request withdrawals for humanitarian goods, whose supply would then be overseen through US-managed contracts.

If the money is seen to being used for other reasons, the US can “lock it back down”, he added.

The announcement came as Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi left for the US, where he will attend the UN General Assembly in New York.

Those released by Iran are believed to be Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and two unnamed prisoners, all of whom had been held under house arrest at a hotel in Tehran since the swap was agreed on.

Mr Tahbaz's daughter previously told The National she was “ecstatic” over her father's release but remained fearful of what comes next.

He was excluded from a deal last year in which Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori returned to the UK after years in Evin prison.

Iran has previously promised prisoner releases but reneged at the last moment, or detained people shortly after freeing them.

Among the prisoners Tehran had demanded in exchange for the five Americans was Kaveh Afrasiabi, who was charged in 2021 of failing to register as a foreign agent.

Tehran confirmed the prisoner swap this month, after the US issued a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer the frozen Iranian funds to Qatar without fear of US sanctions.

But there are still an unknown number of Americans detained in Iran.

The son of Shahab Dalili, a US citizen jailed in Iran, recently underwent a hunger strike outside the White House to protest against his father's exclusion from the deal.

Mr Dalili also began a hunger strike in Evin prison.

“When news broke out on Thursday that there's a deal that is being done and my dad is not in it, that was the trigger for me,” his son Darius told The National.