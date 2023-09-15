Morocco and Libya survivor search continues, UAE foils bid to smuggle Captagon – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, rescue teams continue to look for survivors in Morocco and Libya, but hope is fading fast as the countries reel from two devastating natural disasters.

The UAE thwarts an attempt to smuggle more than 13 tonnes of Captagon worth Dh3.87 billion ($1.05 billion) in a major operation. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said six people had been arrested by Dubai Police.

UN sanctions on Iran that were due to be lifted in October are being extended beyond the deadline set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the UK and the EU said.

Opec’s chief warns of “dire consequences” for the global economy if the world abandons fossil fuels.