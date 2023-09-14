UAE seizes more than $1 billion worth of Captagon in major drug bust

The UAE says it has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 13 tonnes of Captagon worth Dh3.87 billion ($1.05bn) in a major bust.

Six people were arrested in a large-scale police operation, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said on Thursday.

A criminal gang attempted to smuggle the amphetamines inside more than 600 door panels and hundreds of other items, said officials.

Video footage showed Dubai Police trailing the suspects in a series of clips.

The force later seized five shipping containers at an undisclosed location, with officers seen breaking open wooden panels in which more than 80 million pills were hidden.

The bust is one of the largest involving Captagon, which has flooded the Middle East in recent years.

•إحباط تهريب أكثر من 13 طناً من أقراص الكبتاجون المخدرة موزعة في 5 حاويات.

•قيمتها السوقية تجاوزت الـ 3 مليارات درهم.

•العصابة الإجرامية حاولت تهريب المواد المخدرة عبر دسها في 651 باب و 432 لوح ديكور.

•ألقي القبض على أفراد العصابة الإجرامية الستة متلبسين.



UAE authorities did not release the nationalities of those arrested or say if it is known where the drugs originated.

Captagon trade

Captagon has exploded on to the drug market in the Middle East in the past half decade, and pills are sold for as little as $3 in some countries.

Saudi Arabia and Jordan have recently launched highly publicised campaigns against Captagon smugglers, with arrests and shoot-outs reported.

Many of the biggest seizures in the Gulf in recent years have been traced to Syria, where criminal gangs have set up huge factories to churn out the narcotics, often described as a party drug.

US and UK officials have said drug producers are closely linked to the regime of Bashar Al Assad.

In an interview with Abu Dhabi-based Sky News Arabia last month, Mr Al Assad admitted that corruption and lawlessness in his country had allowed drug smugglers to flourish, but denied that he or his government were involved in the trade.