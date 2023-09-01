Abu Dhabi Midfield terminal scheduled to open, Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Abu Dhabi International Airport's long-awaited Midfield terminal is scheduled to begin operations in early November.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai to officially launch the trailer of his new film Jawan.

A member of the coastguard in Algeria has reportedly shot dead two tourists in Morocco who strayed into Algerian waters on their jet skis.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will begin his journey back to Earth at 5.05pm on Saturday, UAE space officials have announced.