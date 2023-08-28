UAE records hottest day, first day of new academic year, Emirati Women's Day – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UAE records its hottest day this year, with the temperature climbing to 50.8°C in Owtaid town.

Pupils return to school as the new academic year begins, with a nationwide campaign to promote safe driving.

Today also marks Emirati Women's Day, which is why we have interviewed some of the country's most inspirational women who have taken significant strides to empower their own.

France decides to ban children at state-run schools from wearing the abaya.