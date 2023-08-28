Delight as UAE pupils go back to school

More than one million pupils across the Emirates embarked on a new school year on Monday.

For many children it was a chance to reunite with friends and teachers after a long summer break.

For others it marked a memorable first day in class in the UAE - and the start of their education journey.

Fresh faces

About 600 pupils started their first day at the Dwight School Dubai on Monday.

David Huston, the headmaster at Dwight School Dubai, said that the new academic year was exciting because there are no covid rules in place for the first time in years.

“For starters, this academic year is pure excitement because we haven't got covid,” he said.

“We have all of our students on campus, and we are ready to go.

“We've had the whole week to prepare our staff, our teachers, and I think we got to about Thursday last week, and we just wanted the students in to be honest.”

The school had a new student induction on Friday, giving an opportunity for newcomers to familiarise themselves with their teachers and study material.

Salma Youssef, an Egyptian pupil in year 9, said she was looking forward to a new academic year because it now felt “normal” without any covid restrictions.

“I think it’s exciting because we have more freedom for field trips,” she said.

Safety measures

School leaders and police have put action plans in place to ensure a safe return to studies on a key day in the academic calendar.

Traffic on the roads was expected to surge as tens of thousands of parents got behind the wheel for the busy back-to-school commute.

Pupils arrive for the first day of term at Raha International School in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Road safety was a major concern for authorities on Monday morning with congested roads raising the prospect of a spike in accidents.

A major UAE-wide initiative was launched last week that promised motorists the deduction of four black points if they signed a pledge agreeing to obey traffic laws and were not involved in a road incident on Monday.

Participating drivers are expected to avoid speeding, maintain safe distances, and exercise caution while changing lanes and overtaking.

Some schools also offered flexible start times to ease traffic build-up and cut travel times.

President Sheikh Mohamed had delivered a message of support to the UAE's growing school population on the eve of the new term.

"I extend my best wishes for a successful academic year to all students, teachers, and parents," President Sheikh Mohamed said.

"Together, you continue to ensure that educational excellence is an investment in our nation's future and a foundation for developing lifelong learners in and out of school."