UAE leaders wish pupils and teachers a successful school year

The UAE's leaders wished children, parents and teachers a successful start to the academic year as more than one million pupils returned to school today.

"I extend my best wishes for a successful academic year to all students, teachers, and parents," President Sheikh Mohamed said.

"Together, you continue to ensure that educational excellence is an investment in our nation's future and a foundation for developing lifelong learners in and out of school."

New schools opening and a rise in population make the education sector the largest it has been.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared a message of positivity for pupils.

He said that in them he sees a "better future" for the UAE.

"Tomorrow begins a new school year, a million students begin their yearly education journey, and the positive beautiful spirit of energy is felt in our nation by returning to schools," wrote Sheikh Mohammed.

"My words to the students: With you the nation rises, and on the lines of your notebooks its glory is written, and from your class seats rise its achievements, and the measure of your dreams give greatness to its future, we believe in you and see a better future for our nation through you, god protect you and best of luck in your new school year."

Police and authorities have urged drivers to take care on what is expected to be the busiest day of the year on the roads.

A campaign called Accident-Free Day that gives motorists the chance to clear four black points from their driving licences has seen enthusiastic participation.

Those who signed an online pledge to avoid getting involved in road accidents or breaking traffic rules today will benefit.

“It is a great idea to have a day without accidents," said Mohammed Al Sahi, an Emirati.

“I wish it would be for the entire year to avoid accidents, especially those where students are run over when stepping off buses and crossing the road.”

The number of accidents on the UAE’s roads had increased by 13 per cent in 2022 compared to the year before, although fewer fatalities were recorded.