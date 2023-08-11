Sanctions against Riad Salameh and Iran releases four US prisoners – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the US, Canada and the UK issued sanctions against the former governor of Lebanon's central bank, Riad Salameh, and his close associates.

Authorities in Tehran have released four American-Iranian prisoners from Evin Prison and placed them under house arrest.

Egypt’s annual headline inflation increased to a record 36.5 per cent in July, from 35.7 the previous month, driven by higher food and tobacco prices.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday approved a federal disaster declaration for the state of Hawaii as wildfires swept across the island of Maui, leading to mass evacuations, damage and deaths.