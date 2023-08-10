Iran releases four American prisoners from Tehran's Evin prison

Authorities in Tehran have released four Iranian-American prisoners from Evin prison and placed them under house arrest, a lawyer for one of those held said on Thursday.

They include businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 58, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British nationality. The fourth American citizen's identity has not been made public.

Jared Genser, a lawyer who represents Mr Namazi, said he hoped that their transfer to a house arrest in a hotel was a step towards them eventually leaving Iran.

A fifth American, an unnamed woman whose detention was only recently made public, is already under house arrest.

This is a developing story ...