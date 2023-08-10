Thousands evacuated as Hawaii fires leave 36 dead

Thousands of Hawaii residents looked to escape their homes as wildfires that have left 36 people dead continued to rage across the island of Maui.

County of Maui officials on Wednesday night said three active fires on the island remained unchanged. Firefighters from Honolulu have been requested to assist, while 30 US Army members arrived to begin search-and-recovery efforts.

The fire has devastated the popular tourist town of Lahaina. Authorities said the flames and smoke had forced people to flee into the ocean.

The US Coast Guard said it had rescued 14 people from the waters of Lahaina.

Video of the damage showed charred vehicles and burnt-out buildings.

Lahaina resident Emerson Timmins said: “There were those cars abandoned on the road. I don’t think those people could get out in time.

"They probably headed to the ocean, the ones that could make it.

“And the people leaving their homes, if a young person could barely get out of there with their family, then the elderly are trapped.”

Fast-moving wildfires hit US state of Hawaii

Lahaina residents Kamuela Kawaakoa and Iiulia Yasso said they had been lucky to escape with their six-year-old child earlier this week.

“It was so hard to sit there and just watch my town burn to ashes and not be able to do anything,” Mr Kawaakoa said. “I was helpless.”

Richard Bissen said the fires have tested the community's resolve like never before.

For those who are not on Maui, it's hard to imagine the devastation.



Longtime resident, Emerson Timmins who saw the disaster in Lahaina joined KHON2 News for an interview: pic.twitter.com/POeeZDgiNd — KHON2 News (@KHONnews) August 10, 2023

“We are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time,” he said in a recorded statement on the County of Maui's Facebook page.

“Even though we are hurting, we are still able to move forward – especially when we do it together. And the days ahead, we will be stronger as a 'kaiaulu', or community, as we rebuild with resilience.”

About 11,000 people were flown out of Maui on Wednesday with another 1,500 expected to evacuate on Thursday, state transport director Ed Sniffen said.'

About 2,100 people were crammed into in shelters in Maui on Tuesday night, county officials said.

Strong winds produced by Hurricane Dora were contributing factors to exacerbating the fires and blowing power lines down.