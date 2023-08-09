Hawaii wildfires: Evacuations ordered as flames rage across Maui

Authorities have issued evacuation orders in four areas of Maui as wildfires rage across the Hawaiian island.

Fire officials have warned that wind, challenging terrain and a drop in humidity have made it difficult to predict the fires' path.

The National Weather Service said the combined forces of a strong high pressure system and winds produced by Hurricane Dora were contributing factors to winds that have downed power lines.

“The fire can be a mile or more from your house, but in a minute or two, it can be at your house,” assistant fire chief Jeff Giesea said on Tuesday.

Wildfire has engulfed businesses on Front Street in downtown Lahaina in West Maui, home to 12,000 people.



The Coast Guard is responding to people who were forced to go into the ocean due to the flames.



“Burning airborne materials can light fires a great distance away from the main body of fire.”

Firefighters were trying to contain the blazes in the tourist hub of West Maui and a mountainous region inland. A spokesperson for Maui County said it was not clear how many buildings have been burnt.

Some residents had also taken to entering the ocean to escape the smoke and fire, Maui County said. They were rescued by the Coast Guard.

In one video shared on social media, the fire can be seen raging through a street in downtown Lahaina.

Two brush fires were also burning in the northern and southern Kohala districts of Hawaii's Big Island, the state said.

Acting Governor Sylvia Luke has issued an emergency proclamation related to the fires.

“We are closely following the wildfires caused by the strong winds of Hurricane Dora,” she said.

“The safety of our residents is paramount, and this emergency proclamation will activate the Hawaii National Guard to support emergency responders in the impacted communities.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Hawaii's request to declare a disaster and provide federal support to the island.