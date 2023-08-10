US sanctions former Lebanon central bank chief Riad Salameh

The United States has issued sanctions targeting the former governor of Lebanon's central bank, Riad Salameh, according to a notice posted on the US Treasury Department website on Thursday.

Mr Salameh, who left office on July 31 after three decades in the job, is wanted abroad and reviled by many at home after years of financial meltdown.

The 73-year-old French-Lebanese national is widely viewed as a key culprit in the country's dramatic economic crash, which the World Bank called one of the worst in recent history.

Mr Salameh is also wanted by authorities in France and Germany for alleged financial crimes, with Interpol issuing Red Notices targeting him. Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.

One of the world's longest-serving central bank governors, he faces numerous accusations including embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion in separate probes in Lebanon and abroad.

Mr Salameh has repeatedly denied the allegations and any wrongdoing and defended his legacy at the bank.

- More to follow ...

