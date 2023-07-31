Meeting between Palestinian parties, at least 44 killed in Pakistan bombing - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, a meeting between Palestinian political factions held in the Egyptian coastal city of Alamein ended with no tangible reconciliation between groups based in the Gaza strip and those based in the West Bank.

At least 44 people were killed and almost 200 wounded when suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in Bajaur, north-west Pakistan, a former militant stronghold near the border with Afghanistan.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah has said politicians are waiting for the September return of French special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and his proposed initiative to end the country's presidential deadlock.

At the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Ibtissam Jraidi became the first Moroccan to score a goal at the event during the team's match against South Korea, while her teammate Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab during a match.