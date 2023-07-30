Nouhalia Benzina makes history with hijab at Women's World Cup as Morocco secure first win

Ibtissam Jraidi became the first Moroccan to score at a Women's World Cup while Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab during a match against South Korea on Sunday.

Jraidi's goal on six minutes was enough to earn World Cup debutants Morocco a 1-0 win at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide to move them level on points with Germany and Colombia, who play later on Sunday, on three points in Group H.

Morocco are the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

It is a remarkable turnaround from their opening match, when Morocco were soundly beaten 6-0 by the Germans.

World governing body Fifa lifted its ban on footballers wearing the hijab nearly a decade ago, after previous concerns over player safety.

The 25-year-old defender Benzina, who plays her club football in Morocco with Sports Association of the Royal Armed Forces club, started the match against South Korea to write her name in the history books.

Benzina shared social media posts in the lead-up to the World Cup about wearing a hijab, but has not spoken to the media in Australia and New Zealand about it.

“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision makers, coaches, other sports as well,” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network.

Several other sports have lifted hijab bans in recent years including basketball, but it is still not allowed during official football matches in France.

Morocco will take on Colombia on the final day of the group stage Thursday in Perth in a match that may decide which of the two teams advances to the round of 16. South Korea will play Germany in Brisbane. The two matches will kick off simultaneously.