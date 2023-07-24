Nouhaila Benzina to make history as first player to wear hijab at Women's World Cup

Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina is in line to make history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab at the Women's World Cup 2023.

Defender Benzina was named on the bench for Morocco's Group H opener against Germany in Melbourne on Monday. The match kicks off at 12.20pm UAE.

Benzina, 25, who plays her club football for the Association's Sports of Forces Armed Royal in Rabat, has played many matches while dressed in an Islamic headscarf, but never at a World Cup.

Morocco had never previously qualified for a Women's World Cup. After Monday's match they face South Korea on Sunday before their final group match against Colombia on Thursday, August 3.