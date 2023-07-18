Meta’s Threads to cut down on spam attacks, Black Sea deal – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Meta’s Threads will be making some changes, including the introduction of rate limits, to cut down on spam attacks.

Ukraine's government is working on plans to transport grain to Europe by train, a senior diplomat says, after Russia ended the Black Sea deal.

Dubai-based Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals plans to recognise Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara region.