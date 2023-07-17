Ukraine to send grain via rail as Russia ends Black Sea deal

Ukraine's government is working to send grain supplies on trains to Europe, a senior diplomat said, after Russia ended the Black Sea deal on Monday.

Dmytro Senik, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UAE, told The National that shipments would be unloaded on to vessels on the Danube for shipment across the globe.

Moscow pulled out of the grain initiative on Monday, demanding a relaxation of western sanctions so its own producers could export more fertiliser and grain.

Brokered by Turkey and the UN, the Black Sea deal signed in July last year has allowed cargo ships carrying more than 33 million tonnes of grain and other food safe passage from seaports such as Odesa.

The deal's collapse will reignite the food crisis, including in the Middle East and Africa, where many nations are highly reliant on Ukrainian produce.

“The Black Sea grain initiative is a very important lifeline because Ukraine has been and always will be a reliable contributor global food security,” Dmytro Senik, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UAE, told The National in an interview.

“That’s why despite all the hardships caused by the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian government looks for different options to ensure food supply.

“The Ukrainian government and private sector is working hand-in-hand to develop alternative routes.

“We are working on increasing the capacity of the Danube River ports.”

Increasing port capacity

Three ports on the Danube are already running at full capacity and during the first five months of this year handled 12 million tonnes of cargo.

They cannot handle the same volume of grain as the Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny and the country will need time to scale up the port capacity and operations.

“Now Ukraine is working on expanding operations and terminals on the Danube river, which will require time, resources and increased cost,” Mr Senik said.

Ships wait to reach Ukraine to be loaded with food after Moscow's blockade of its neighbour's ports paralysed grain exports. AFP

“The challenges will be there as these three ports on the Danube river are already at full capacity.

“But we have already started work of building new terminals."

Road and rail

The other option is for the grain to be shipped via the road and rail network to European ports.

“We are working with our neighbours and partners in Poland and Romania to use the railways to transport grain to the EU,” Mr Senik said.

“We are looking at different options so we can reach EU countries and then use their port facilities.”

However, rail cargo comes with its own set of problems, as Ukraine’s tracks are wider than its EU neighbours, so delays take place at the border where wagons must be unloaded or have their wheels changed.

The Ukrainian government had earlier announced the creation of a special insurance fund of about $547 million for companies whose ships would come to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports if Moscow quit the grain deal.

Mr Senik confirmed the fund had been established and there was interest from companies.

“The Ukrainian government has established a special fund, which envisages compensation in case of missile attacks that will damage commercial vessels,” he said.

“This mechanism has been developed and there are companies that have already expressed interest in participating.”

Crucial food supplies

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of sunflower, maize, wheat and barley.

Global food prices soared after the Russian invasion in February 2022 when naval vessels blockaded Ukrainian ports.

The United Nations has warned more than 40 million people in 38 nations were facing “emergency levels of hunger”.

Mr Senik said supplies had been crippled over the past few months due to delays in inspections and attacks on grain terminals in a port in the Odesa region.

“There were only one or two vessels a day going through inspection compared to eight vessels per day last fall, which is basically 15 per cent of the capacity,” he said.

The UAE has been part of efforts to keep the grain supply route open.

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed the importance of the Black Sea grain deal during a call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last week and ways to co-operate on grain export.

Mr Senik said the Ukrainian government was in contact with countries in the Gulf on the food security issue.

“We do speak with our friends in the Gulf and the Middle East to ensure that food commodities will be exported from Ukraine, because we do realise that many countries in the Global South need it for well-being of their people and for social stability,” he said.