Israel to recognise Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed plans to recognise Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Mr Netanyahu had made the announcement in a letter sent to Morocco's King Mohammed VI, Morocco's Map state news agency said.

"In this regard, the Israeli Prime Minister affirmed that his country's position will be embodied in all the relevant works and documents of the Israeli government," it added.

In his message, Mr Netanyahu said Israel was considering opening a consulate in the Moroccan city of Dakhla.

Last month, Israel's national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi visited Rabat to discuss Israel's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

The area is claimed by Morocco, which controls 80 per cent of its territory, but the Algeria-backed Polisario Front continues to demand a referendum on it becoming an independent state. The two sides fought a 15-year war over the territory after Spanish colonial forces withdrew in 1975.

Morocco resumed ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020, encouraged by then US president Donald Trump, who recognised Rabat's rule over Western Sahara. But President Joe Biden has not followed through by opening a consulate there.

The Israeli military also appointed its first attache to Morocco on Monday. Col Sharon Itach, of Moroccan origin, is currently leading the country's Home Front Command. It comes after the military sent its first delegation of troops for a US-led drill in Morocco in June.

The two nations have intensified diplomatic relations. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted Mr Hanegbi for talks in June.

Morocco recently postponed a summit for the signatories of the Abraham Accords that was scheduled to be held in the summer, citing political reasons thought to pertain to tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

Asked earlier this month what Israel sought in return for the recognition of the Western Sahara as Moroccan, and whether it planned to open a consulate in the territory, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen linked a decision to the conference.

"We are right now working in regards to this issue and our plan is to have our final decision in the Negev Forum," he told reporters. He added that he expected the Moroccan-hosted event to take place in September or October.

Tensions have been rising in the occupied West Bank as Israel has conducted several fatal raids in Nablus and Jenin, with dozens killed. Palestinian attacks against settlers are also on the rise, the latest on Sunday where a gunman opened fire at a vehicle, injuring three Israelis.

“Morocco expresses its solidarity with the Palestinian people and rejects the Israeli government decision of expanding settlements in the West Bank,” Mr Bourita said last month.