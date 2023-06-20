Titanic tourist submarine missing, Saudi Crown Prince at Expo 2030 bid - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, a submarine that takes tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, sparking a major search and rescue mission.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman participated in the kingdom's official reception in Paris for Riyadh's bid to host Expo 2030.

About 30 opposition MPs in the Lebanese parliament boycotted a relatively rare session of the 128-seat chamber amid the country's seven-month presidential vacuum.

And a planned Iranian opposition rally has been banned in France over the risk of an attack, according to a letter sent to the organisers.