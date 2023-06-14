Trump pleads not guilty, Saudi Arabia to host donor conference for Sudan – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, former US president Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges stemming from his handling of classified documents.

Saudi Arabia is set to host a donor conference for Sudan on June 19 alongside Qatar, Egypt, Germany, the UN and the EU.

Malaysia is seeking Interpol's assistance in locating a comedian who joked about the missing flight MH370 and a man in Nottingham has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people, including two 19-year-old students, were found dead.