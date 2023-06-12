Iraq parliament endorses largest budget, Man City celebrate after treble win - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Iraq's parliament endorses the largest budget in the country’s history after months of political wrangling and four days of voting on individual articles.

Manchester City fans and players prepare to celebrate together as the team parades the trophies from their treble-winning season.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister says Opec+ is fighting against “uncertainties and sentiments” in a market that is behaving against the fundamentals and forcing oil producers to take precautions.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says that Tehran should co-operate with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.