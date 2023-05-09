Saudi football fans set hearts on Messi, Abu Dhabi to expand ADGM — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Saudi football fans are eagerly waiting to see if the kingdom's tourism ambassador and World Cup winner Lionel Messi will sign up for local club Al Hilal. If he accepts the offer, they feel, it will be a historic moment for Arabs and will help “bring the world together”.

Abu Dhabi's international financial centre is set to undergo a tenfold expansion, making it one of the largest in the world. The Abu Dhabi Global Market is home to 1,400 operating entities and a workforce of 11,000.

Official portraits marking the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla from their coronation weekend come with a written message from the monarch, which says: “We thank you, each and every one.” The king said he and the queen give their “most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion”.

The eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, Prince Hussein, will marry his Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al Saif on June 1, less than three months after his younger sister, Princess Iman, tied the knot.