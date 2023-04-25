Sudanese rivals agree on 72-hour ceasefire, UAE's Rashid rover to land on Moon — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, Sudan's warring parties agreed to a 72-hour truce mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has spoken of his pride at the UAE's “contribution to the pursuit of human knowledge” as the country's space experts seek to further unravel the mysteries of Mars.

A Japanese spacecraft carrying the UAE's Rashid rover is expected to attempt to land on the Moon today. The Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander blasted off into space in December.

A magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck west of Indonesia's Sumatra island, triggering a tsunami warning for about two hours.